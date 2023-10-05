Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa Meet In Beitbridge

The launch of the BMA follows its formal establishment and assumption of its status as a schedule 3 (A) public entity on 1 April 2023.

The establishment of the BMA means that South Africa now has an integrated border management platform, with a single command and control with which to support the attainment of secure borders, safe travel and trade.

As part of the launch, President Ramaphosa will receive President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe to hold official talks and undertake a guided tour of the Beitbridge border, supported by members of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on the BMA.

The President will then proceed to officiate the launch of the BMA at the Musina Show Grounds and also handover a Sword to the Commissioner of the BMA to delegate the powers to lead the third law enforcement authority in the Republic.

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, told the media in Pretoria recently that his Ministry is set to upgrade six of its major ports of entry including the Beitbridge Border Post.

According to a report by the Chronicle, the Zimbabwean government has already completed the upgrading of Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million in a private-public partnership with the ZimBorders Consortium.

Beitbridge (Zimbabwe), which now has three terminals for freight, buses and private cars/pedestrians and is also automated, links South Africa with Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, DRC, Malawi and Tanzania.

