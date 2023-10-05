Mthwakazi "Rebels" Planning An Elective Congress For 2024

Mthwakazi "Rebels" Planning An Elective Congress For 202412 minutes ago
Some Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) members are planning to hold an elective congress next year after claiming to have fired party president Mqondisi Moyo and dissolved his entire National Executive Committee (NEC).
Moyo is accused of using hate speech, abuse of office, lacking respect and integrity in handling party affairs.
The Southern Eye reported that an interim structure led by co-chairpersons Thembisani Mpofu and Chilumbo Mudenda has been tasked with organising the elective congress.
Interim party spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo told the Southern Eye that they held a meeting on Sunday and established an interim structure to lead the party. Said Gumbo:
The national interim committee will strive to repair the party’s image and reputation which has been damaged by years of mismanagement, unprovoked public insults of prominent Matabeleland individuals and organisations as well as hegemony.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
We trust that the disunity and mistrust in the party may be a thing of the past. Hate speech and slander, especially in the public domain should stop.
Let it be categorically clear that Moyo and other members were not fired. They are still MRP members but they no longer have the mandate to continue to act as they did in their previous capacities unless they are re-elected at Congress.
However, Moyo described his removal from his position as null and void, claiming that there was a plot to hijack the party.
MRP advocates for the secession of the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces from Zimbabwe to form a separate state called Mthwakazi.
The party claims that the people of Matabeleland and Midlands have been marginalised and oppressed by the Zimbabwean government and that the creation of a separate state is necessary to address these issues.
More: Pindula News