Mthwakazi "Rebels" Planning An Elective Congress For 2024

Interim party spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo told the Southern Eye that they held a meeting on Sunday and established an interim structure to lead the party. Said Gumbo:

The national interim committee will strive to repair the party's image and reputation which has been damaged by years of mismanagement, unprovoked public insults of prominent Matabeleland individuals and organisations as well as hegemony. We trust that the disunity and mistrust in the party may be a thing of the past. Hate speech and slander, especially in the public domain should stop. Let it be categorically clear that Moyo and other members were not fired. They are still MRP members but they no longer have the mandate to continue to act as they did in their previous capacities unless they are re-elected at Congress.

However, Moyo described his removal from his position as null and void, claiming that there was a plot to hijack the party.

MRP advocates for the secession of the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces from Zimbabwe to form a separate state called Mthwakazi.

The party claims that the people of Matabeleland and Midlands have been marginalised and oppressed by the Zimbabwean government and that the creation of a separate state is necessary to address these issues.

