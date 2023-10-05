New Harare Mayor Inspects Rufaro Stadium

5 minutes ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has recommended that the proprietors of Rufaro Stadium, the Harare City Council, should make a lot of improvements to the facility.

The improvements should be made in areas such as the tunnel used by the players, the changing rooms, the toilets, the lack of bucket seats and electronic turnstiles, among others.

This was revealed by the former mayor of Harare Jacob Mafume at the handover takeover with his successor Ian Makone at the stadium on Wednesday. Mafume said, as quoted by The Herald:

