New Harare Mayor Inspects Rufaro Stadium
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has recommended that the proprietors of Rufaro Stadium, the Harare City Council, should make a lot of improvements to the facility.
The improvements should be made in areas such as the tunnel used by the players, the changing rooms, the toilets, the lack of bucket seats and electronic turnstiles, among others.
This was revealed by the former mayor of Harare Jacob Mafume at the handover takeover with his successor Ian Makone at the stadium on Wednesday. Mafume said, as quoted by The Herald:
We understand CAF came to inspect. They gave us recommendations, which recommendations we are going to implement – recommendations around the tunnel, the changing rooms, recommendations around the number of toilets in the players’ changing rooms, recommendations around the seats and recommendations around a few other areas that they want us to improve.
So we are going to do that. We had a meeting with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee led by Lincoln Mutasa. They also gave us what they want improved.
We had meetings with Dynamos and CAPS United executives and we have an indication as to what their requirements are and the nature of the right of use that they require.
They both coincidentally asked for 10 years of use, paying rentals and so forth.
Rufaro Stadium was closed in 2019 after years of deterioration and has been undergoing renovations since March this year.
A CAF stadium Inspector Joshua Knipp was in the country recently to inspect the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium and made the recommendations.
The two stadiums were banned from hosting international matches after failing to meet CAF requirements.
More: Pindula News