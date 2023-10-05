Power FM Boss DJ Scott Suspended Over Sexual Harassment

Matengambiri is reportedly planning to tender his resignation to avoid appearing before ZBC’s human resources department for a disciplinary hearing.

ZBC chief executive officer Adelaide Chikunguru refused to comment when approached by ZimLive.

Matengambiri, who has been a ZBC employee for nearly two decades, hosts a popular radio show in which he advises listeners on how to handle difficult love situations.

The popular radio personality is, however, not the first ZBC top employee to be involved in a sex scandal within a week.

ZBC radio services director Robson Mhandu was also suspended last week for allegedly demanding sex from a subordinate, Farai Juliet Magada.

Mhandu, who once contested elections on a ZANU PF ticket, is reportedly determined to fight his case.

