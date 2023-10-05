Silas Songani Extends Vestri Stay

Silas Songani Extends Vestri Stay6 minutes ago
Warriors midfielder Silas Songani has signed a two-year contract at Icelandic side Vestri after the club gained promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs after finishing fourth in the championship.
Songani joined Vestri last season and scored 10 goals. He then netted five times and managed 11 assists to help end a 37-year wait for the club to play in the top-flight league.
The Zimbabwean international told Zimpapers Sports that he was now feeling at home at the club. He said:
I’m really feeling at home, I’m genuinely enjoying my time at this club and helping this team to get promoted was the best feeling ever.
This is something that we never expected because once you are not in control in the title race you tend to lose hope.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
But, when we secured a playoff spot we started believing and everyone was confident that this was our moment.
I’m really excited about my new contract, it shows that my effort is being noticed and I believe we can achieve greater things next season.
Songani joined Vestri as a free agent after leaving FC Platinum when his contract expired in December 2021.
His professional debut came at Harare City Football Club in 2012 after spending most of his career playing in the Division One league.
He played for the Harare side from 2012 to 2014 when he was to join SonderjyskE in Denmark.
More: Pindula News