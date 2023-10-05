Silas Songani Extends Vestri Stay

6 minutes ago

Warriors midfielder Silas Songani has signed a two-year contract at Icelandic side Vestri after the club gained promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs after finishing fourth in the championship.

Songani joined Vestri last season and scored 10 goals. He then netted five times and managed 11 assists to help end a 37-year wait for the club to play in the top-flight league.

The Zimbabwean international told Zimpapers Sports that he was now feeling at home at the club. He said:

