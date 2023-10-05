Statutory Instrument To Be Promulgated To Make National Clean-Up Programme Compulsory

On its part, the central Government has made interventions to redress the situation, including the introduction of the National Clean Up Campaign in 2018 and the declaration of a State of Disaster in Harare Metropolitan Province in 2023. An Emergency Solid Waste Management Programme is currently being implemented under the State of Disaster declaration. However, noting that the mismanagement of solid waste persists, Cabinet approved measures to curb the unsustainable accumulation of the waste. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

He said local authorities will be required to localise the SI by the promulgation of the relevant by-laws.

Muswere said funds collected by local authorities from residents for waste management will be ring-fenced in order to ensure that the authorities do not divert the funds to other uses.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA), will be tasked with supervising the usage of the funds. He added:

The deterrent fines for public littering will be introduced and enforced and repeat offenders charged with no option of a fine but given mandatory community service. Road and rail authorities will be compelled to ensure that road and rail servitudes are litter-free and to undertake regular clean-ups along the servitudes and at lay-bys.

Under the new regulations, public transport vehicles that dump waste along roads shall be fined up to Level 8 with the responsible transport operator or owner also being liable.

