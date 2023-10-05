ZRP Establishes Drugs And Narcotics Units At Four Border Posts

Inland posts have also been established at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Victoria Falls airports.

New technologies like drones are also being used to monitor the country’s borders in addition to traditional surveillance methods in order to reduce smuggling and trafficking of drugs.

Muswere said during the period 7 July to 23 September 2023, raids and operations against drug suppliers, dealers and peddlers resulted in a total of 5 367 offenders being arrested.

This represents a sharp increase on the 4 328 arrests made for the whole year of 2022. Said Muswere:

Interventions by the Liquor Licensing Board have reduced unlicensed liquor outlets, vendors and peddlers as well as licensed outlets operating outside the agreed terms and conditions. These include inspections of premises, investigations against public complaints and cancellation of licenses. The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has cancelled seven licenses for wholesalers and deregistered one. Going forward, Cabinet agreed to enact the relevant legislation for the establishment of a Drug Elimination Agency to govern and coordinate all national activities on drug and substance abuse.

He said under the harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation pillar, drug rehabilitation services, there are two centres in Bulawayo and in Harare.

The first standalone Government drug rehabilitation centre was opened at Chipadze Detox Centre on 24 July 2023.

