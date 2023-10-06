Bus Passengers Lose R140 000, US$8 000 To Armed Robbers

Bus Passengers Lose R140 000, US$8 000 To Armed Robbers5 minutes ago
Three armed men robbed passengers of a bus of over R140 000 and US$8 000 along the Mutare-Beitbridge road on Tuesday.
The ZRP said the robbers had boarded the bus as ordinary passengers before they brandished a pistol and demanded cash and other valuables from passengers.
Police revealed the robbery incident in a statement posted on their X page which says:
Police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of robbery that occurred in a bus at the 126-kilometre peg along Mutare-Beitbridge Road on 03/10/23.
Three unidentified male suspects armed with a pistol who were disguised as passengers attacked the bus driver and 14 passengers before stealing ZAR 146 160 and US$8 320 cash, among other valuables.
Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In an unrelated incident, Police confirmed a murder case that occurred in Entumbane, Bulawayo on Tuesday night in which a man was fatally stabbed at the gate to his home. Police said:
Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder that occurred at a house in Entumbane on 03/10/23 at around 2320 hours in which an airtime dealer, Calisto Muzumbi (39) died.
Three unknown suspects stabbed the victim with a knife on the shoulder after attempting to steal cash which was in a satchel the victim was carrying.
The victim had arrived home from his shop while driving a Honda Fit vehicle. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
Armed robberies have been on the rise in Zimbabwe over the past several years as arguably the majority of self-employed people and dealers keep their cash away from the banking system due to deep mistrust in monetary authorities.
