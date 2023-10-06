CCC Captured By Unpopular, Corrupt, Filthy Rich Cronies And Their Girlfriends - Tshabangu

7 minutes ago

The self-proclaimed Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, accused the party’s top brass of manipulating the candidate selection process ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Describing the CCC leadership as a clique of self-righteous and filthy rich politicians, Tshabangu warned that the imposed and unpopular candidates will be rejected at an impending party elective congress.

NewZimbabwe.com reported Tshabangu as saying he intends to correct the mess in CCC created by what he calls a ” small self-appointed group of party members”, among them CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba. He said:

Feedback