Former Harare Mayor Stabbed Stabbed And Robbed

The accused allegedly assaulted Mureko using an iron bar and wooden logs while demanding cash and valuables. He also took an iTel cellphone handset from Mureko.

On the same date and at the same location, Kanyumbo allegedly attacked Makwavarara using an iron bar, wooden logs, and a knife.

He stabbed her in the thigh while demanding cash and valuables. Kanyumbo also removed a 32-inch plasma television set from the wall and took a remote control unit, according to the charges.

The accused assaulted Anyway Mundoza and stole a Huawei cellphone handset, US$33, a driver’s licence, and other documents.

He also robbed Custom Ngazimbi of his cellphone handset.

Makwavarara received medical treatment at Banket District Hospital, where she was examined by a government doctor.

The medical affidavit revealed that she sustained injuries including a bruised left cheek, a right eye haemorrhage, a bruised left leg, and a deep cut on the thigh.

Makwavarara opted to receive specialist care at a private hospital in Harare.

The matter was postponed for routine remand by Chinhoyi Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja.

Makwavarara initially belonged to the opposition MDC before switching to ZANU PF.

She served as a deputy mayor and later as acting mayor of Harare after the then-Mayor Elias Mudzuri was removed by the central government.

From 2006 to December 2008, Makwavara headed a commission that oversaw the Harare City Council’s affairs.

