MCAZ Seize 450 Illegal Cough Syrup Bottles From Belvedere Flat

After an anonymous tipoff, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has successfully confiscated a total of 450 Bottles of illegal cough syrups (BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn) during a raid conducted at Old Trafford flats located at 13 Edmond Avenue, Belvedere, Harare yesterday.

This significant seizure is part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to combat drug and substance abuse as well as the illegal distribution and misuse of pharmaceutical products within the country.

During the operation, MCAZ Inspectors working with Officers from the CID Drugs and Narcotics discovered and seized 350 bottles of BronCleer cough syrup and 100 bottles of Adco-Salterpyn syrup.

The suspect present at the scene is currently cooperating with law enforcement agencies to assist with their investigations into this matter.

BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn Syrup are opioid-containing cough syrups that are not registered in Zimbabwe.

Opioids are considered Dangerous Drugs and these cough syrups are being abused by opioid drug addicts.

Its misuse poses serious health risks and can lead to various complications if not used under proper medical supervision.

The MCAZ remains committed to safeguarding public health by ensuring that only authorized and regulated medicines are available on the market.

The Authority will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend individuals involved in the illicit trade of such substances.

MCAZ urges members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug and substance abuse and the distribution or sale of unregulated pharmaceutical products.

Your cooperation is vital in our collective efforts to protect public health and safety. For further information or inquiries, please contact the Authority.