Mnangagwa Appoints 10 Secretaries For Provincial Affairs And Devolution

6 minutes ago
Fri, 06 Oct 2023 17:13:41 GMT
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 205 [1] of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed the following Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution:

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province – Paul Nyoni

Harare Metropolitan Province – Cosmas Chiringa

Masvingo Province – Addmore Pazvakavambwa

Midlands Province – Edgars Seenza

Manicaland Province – Abiot Maronge

Mashonaland Central Province -Timothy Maregere

Mashonaland East Province -Tavabarira Kutamahufa

Mashonaland West Province – Josphat Jaji

Matabeleland North Province – Sithandiwe Ncube

Matabeleland South Province – Latiso Dhlamini

Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution

