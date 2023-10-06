Mnangagwa Appoints 10 Secretaries For Provincial Affairs And Devolution

Mnangagwa Appoints 10 Secretaries For Provincial Affairs And Devolution6 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 205 [1] of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed the following Secretaries for Provincial Affairs and Devolution:
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province – Paul Nyoni
Harare Metropolitan Province – Cosmas ChiringaFeedback
Masvingo Province – Addmore Pazvakavambwa
Midlands Province – Edgars Seenza
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Manicaland Province – Abiot Maronge
Mashonaland Central Province -Timothy Maregere
Mashonaland East Province -Tavabarira Kutamahufa
Mashonaland West Province – Josphat Jaji
Matabeleland North Province – Sithandiwe Ncube
Matabeleland South Province – Latiso Dhlamini
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals