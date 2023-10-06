Pindula|Search Pindula
Mnangagwa Appoints Deputy Chief Secretaries

6 minutes ago
Fri, 06 Oct 2023 15:33:22 GMT
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 204 A[1] of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed five deputy secretaries in the Office of the President and Cabinet. These are:

  1. Deputy Chief Secretary – Finance, Administration and Human Resources in the Office of the President and Cabinet  – Zvinechimwe Churu
  2. Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet – George Charamba
  3. Deputy Chief Secretary – Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning in the Office of the President and Cabinet – William L. Manungo.
  4. Deputy Chief Secretary – Social Services in the Office of the President and Cabinet – Rev. Paul Damasane
  5. Deputy Chief Secretary – Coordination of National Programmes and Projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet – Amos Marawa

Churu was previously the Local Government and Public Works permanent secretary, while Charamba, Manungo, Damasane and Marawa have been retained in their posts.

