Mnangagwa Appoints Deputy Chief Secretaries

6 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 204 A[1] of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed five deputy secretaries in the Office of the President and Cabinet. These are:

Deputy Chief Secretary – Finance, Administration and Human Resources in the Office of the President and Cabinet – Zvinechimwe Churu Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet – George Charamba Deputy Chief Secretary – Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning in the Office of the President and Cabinet – William L. Manungo. Deputy Chief Secretary – Social Services in the Office of the President and Cabinet – Rev. Paul Damasane Deputy Chief Secretary – Coordination of National Programmes and Projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet – Amos Marawa

Churu was previously the Local Government and Public Works permanent secretary, while Charamba, Manungo, Damasane and Marawa have been retained in their posts.

More: Pindula News

