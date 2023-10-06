Pindula|Search Pindula
President Mnangagwa Appoints 26 Permanent Secretaries Of Line Ministries

4 minutes ago
Fri, 06 Oct 2023 16:27:25 GMT
President Mnangagwa Appoints 26 Permanent Secretaries Of Line Ministries

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 205 [1] of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed the following Permanent Secretaries of Line Ministries:

Defence – Aaron Nhepera

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion – George Guvamatanga

Industry and Commerce – Thomas Utete Ushe

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Simon Masanga

Foreign Affairs and International Trade – James Manzou

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Raphael Faranisi

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Vimbai Nyemba

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development – Mavis Sibanda

Energy and Power Development – Gloria Magombo

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Nick Mangwana

Local Government and Public Works – John Basera

Health and Child Care – Aspect Maunganidze

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science an Technology Development – Fanuel Tagwira

Primary and Secondary Education – Moses Mhike

Skills Audit and Development – Rudo Chitiga

Environment, Climate and Wildlife – Prosper Matondi

Transport and Infrastructural Development – Pedzisayi Makumbe

Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture – Nicholas Moyo

Mines and Mining Development – Pfungwa Kunaka

National Housing and Social Amenities – Thedius Chinyanga

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development – Obert Jiri

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier – Beaullar Chirume

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs – Clive Mpambela

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training – Solomon Mhlanga

Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Takaruza Munyanyiwa

Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President – Tafadzwa Muguti

