PSL Matchday 25 Results; Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum Win

4 minutes ago

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and defending champions FC Platinum won their respective matches on Wednesday to boost their chances of winning the 2023 title race.

After matchday 25 fixtures, Ngezi Platinum Stars have amassed 51 points, and Highlanders, who are in second position on the log, have 45 points.

FC Platinum, whose title hopes appeared to have evaporated a few weeks ago, are back in contention and sit third on the log with 43 points.

Feedback