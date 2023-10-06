Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL Matchday 25 Results; Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum Win

4 minutes ago
Fri, 06 Oct 2023 06:55:54 GMT
PSL Matchday 25 Results; Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum Win

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and defending champions FC Platinum won their respective matches on Wednesday to boost their chances of winning the 2023 title race.

After matchday 25 fixtures, Ngezi Platinum Stars have amassed 51 points, and Highlanders, who are in second position on the log, have 45 points.

FC Platinum, whose title hopes appeared to have evaporated a few weeks ago, are back in contention and sit third on the log with 43 points.

Manica Diamonds complete the top four and have accumulated 42 points, while Dynamos’ chances of winning the title suffered a blow after they were held to a goalless draw by Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium on Thursday.

DeMbare are now in fifth position with 40 points though they will likely be awarded 3 points for their match against Highlanders which was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

See the results of Matchday 25 fixtures played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday below:

  • Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Simba Bhora
  • Highlanders 1-1 Sheasham
  • CAPS United 1-2 Yadah Stars
  • Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Black Rhinos
  • Herentals College 1-1 Chicken Inn
  • Manica Diamonds 1-2 FC Platinum
  • ZPC Kariba 1-0 Greenfuel
  • Triangle United 0-0 Dynamos
  • Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Hwange

