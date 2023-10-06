South African Reporters Quiz Mnangagwa On ZEP Permits

6 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday ducked questions when asked to give his thoughts on South Africa’s efforts to curb migration and about the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP).

Mnangagwa was meeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the border between the two countries to launch the Border Management Authority (BMA).

BMA is a South African integrated border enforcement agency with a single command and control meant to curb illegal goods smuggling, and illicit drugs and cover up porous border concerns.

