ZANU PF Engages Police To Recover Campaign Vehicles From Losing Candidates

5 minutes ago

ZANU PF says it will unleash the police on losing party candidates who did not surrender their party vehicle as per instructions, reported NewsDay.

Last week, ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu ordered all defeated candidates to return the cars without fail.

The ruling party doled out 210 brand new branded vehicles, including 4×4 Nissan Navaras and Ford Rangers, to parliamentary representatives ahead of the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

