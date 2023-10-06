Pindula|Search Pindula
ZERA Increases Price Of Diesel

6 minutes ago
Fri, 06 Oct 2023 11:50:37 GMT
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices effective 05 October 2023.

The price of diesel is now US$1.79 per litre, up from US$1.76, while the price of petrol has remained US$1.65.

ZERA added:

The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

More: Pindula News

