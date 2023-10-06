ZRP Reveals Indentity Of Sixth Mashava Plane Crash Victim

ZRP Reveals Indentity Of Sixth Mashava Plane Crash Victim8 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has revealed the identity of the sixth victim of a plane crash that occurred on 29 September 2023 in the Zvemahande area, Mashava.
The RioZim Cessna 206 plane, which was travelling from Harare to Marowa Diamonds, crashed between 7.30 AM and 8 AM, killing all six people on board including the pilot.
In a statement released on 05 October, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the sixth victim as Pichumoney Viswanath (58) of Rio Zim Limited. Part of the statement reads:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reveals the name of one of the outstanding six victims who were killed in a plane crash that occurred on 29th September 2023 between 0730 hours and 0800 hours in the Zvemahande area, Mashava.
The victim has been positively identified as… Pichumoney Viswanath (58) of Rio Zim Limited.
The Police confirms that all the six victims’ identity has now been confirmed by close relatives.
On 03 October, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi released the names of the other five victims, who are:
- Harpla Singh Randhawa (60) of Marowa Diamonds, Mberengwa
- Amer Singh Randhawa who was son to Harpla Singh Randhawa
- George Sibanda (51) of Marowa Diamonds, Mberengwa
- Nikhil Mahadik Milind of Marowa Diamonds, Mberengwa
- Reginald Muchemwa (38) who was the pilot.
The cause of the tragic plane crash is yet tobe established.
