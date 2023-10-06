ZRP Reveals Indentity Of Sixth Mashava Plane Crash Victim

8 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has revealed the identity of the sixth victim of a plane crash that occurred on 29 September 2023 in the Zvemahande area, Mashava.

The RioZim Cessna 206 plane, which was travelling from Harare to Marowa Diamonds, crashed between 7.30 AM and 8 AM, killing all six people on board including the pilot.

In a statement released on 05 October, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the sixth victim as Pichumoney Viswanath (58) of Rio Zim Limited. Part of the statement reads:

Feedback