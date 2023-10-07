Harare Institute Technology (HIT) Zimbabwe Makes Progress In Producing Lithium Batteries

Our vision is to start commercial production of lithium batteries for vehicles in 2024.

He expressed pride in the university’s engineering and technology graduates, highlighting their strong entrepreneurial skills and determination to establish high-tech enterprises.

Dr. Kanhukamwe also highlighted the progress made in various sectors of the economy alongside the breakthrough in lithium battery production. HIT is collaborating with Kosygin Russian State University and local universities to improve cotton output, which is currently low compared to Russia and India. The focus is on cotton seed development to increase farmers’ income and boost exports.

HIT is also engaged in designing and manufacturing transformers for commercial sale and has launched three spin-off companies. These spin-offs include InstiBio, which focuses on agricultural and medical biotechnology, InstiRad, which provides affordable radiography services to underserved communities, and InstiQuip, which offers machine design expertise.

The institute has expanded research collaborations with universities in China, Russia, the United States, Indonesia, and Belarus, aiming to enhance research quality and innovation. Additionally, HIT has established a training collaboration with Rwanda’s Ministry of Health to enrol students in radiography and ultrasound degree programs. These efforts contribute to the development of Zimbabwe’s economy and healthcare sector.

