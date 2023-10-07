Muslims, Christians Protest Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ Association Rights Ruling In Nairobi, Kenya

Muslims, Christians Protest Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ Association Rights Ruling In Nairobi, Kenya3 minutes ago
Hundreds of Muslims gathered outside the Supreme Court in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi to protest its recent decision to uphold the right of association for the LGBTQ community. The protesters claimed that the verdict endorsed immorality and called for the resignation of certain justices. Some conservative Christians also joined the demonstration.
The court’s ruling affirmed a previous judgment that the Non-Governmental Organization Board had discriminated against LGBTQ individuals by refusing to register their association. Two judges dissented, arguing that same-sex relationships are illegal according to Kenyan laws.
Lawmaker Mohamed Ali emphasized that Kenya is a religious country and urged the court to respect the beliefs of Islam and Christianity, both of which oppose homosexuality. Ali said:
Islam and Christianity are against gayism. Our country’s constitution doesn’t recognize same-sex marriages. Three people in a court should not go against the societal values.
While President William Ruto stated his respect for the court’s decision, he highlighted that Kenyan culture and religion do not accept same-sex relationships. The LGBTQ community in Kenya frequently faces discrimination and abuse. Uganda, Kenya’s neighbour, has enacted a severe anti-LGBTQ law, including the death penalty for certain cases. Similarly, a Kenyan lawmaker has put forth a similar harsh law, currently under review, in the national assembly.
Same-sex relationships are not allowed in many African countries due to laws and cultural beliefs. Homosexuality is often criminalized, causing people to hide their true identities and face social rejection. Some countries have legal protections, but overall, there is a lack of acceptance and equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community in Africa. Activists and organisations are working to change discriminatory laws and promote inclusivity and respect for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.