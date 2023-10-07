Muslims, Christians Protest Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ Association Rights Ruling In Nairobi, Kenya

3 minutes ago

Hundreds of Muslims gathered outside the Supreme Court in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi to protest its recent decision to uphold the right of association for the LGBTQ community. The protesters claimed that the verdict endorsed immorality and called for the resignation of certain justices. Some conservative Christians also joined the demonstration.

The court’s ruling affirmed a previous judgment that the Non-Governmental Organization Board had discriminated against LGBTQ individuals by refusing to register their association. Two judges dissented, arguing that same-sex relationships are illegal according to Kenyan laws.

Lawmaker Mohamed Ali emphasized that Kenya is a religious country and urged the court to respect the beliefs of Islam and Christianity, both of which oppose homosexuality. Ali said:

