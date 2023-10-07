Palestinian Militants Attacked Gaza, Resulting In Deaths, Injuries, Escalating Tensions With Israel

Hamas leaders dubbed the assault operation “Al-Aqsa Storm,” adding that they had targeted enemy positions, airports, and military positions with 5,000 rockets. They said the assault was in response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing siege of Gaza. Some militants have attempted to break into Israeli homes, prompting calls for help.

In retaliation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza and called up thousands of reservists. Israeli forces are engaged in ground fighting in multiple locations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Hamas would face severe consequences, stating that Israel is at war.

Rocket warnings and interceptions have been ongoing, and Israeli residents near Gaza have been advised to stay in their homes or seek shelter. The IDF blamed Hamas for the attack and stated that it would face the consequences. The conflict has resulted in casualties and property damage in Israel. Social media footage showed masked gunmen in Israeli cities, and reports of infiltrators and hostages emerged. The situation is tense, with ongoing rocket attacks and restrictions on movement and goods in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

