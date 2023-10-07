SADC Urged To Address Political Impasse Between Mnangagwa And Chamisa In Zimbabwe

8 minutes ago

Gwinyai Taruvinga, a post-doctoral fellow at the Wits Humanities Graduate Centre, has emphasised the importance of regional bodies like SADC in resolving the political deadlock between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa after Zimbabwe’s August 2023 elections.

The election highlighted weaknesses in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and other electoral oversight institutions, with challenges such as delayed ballot delivery in opposition strongholds. SADC’s Electoral Observation Mission report, acknowledging voting delays, banned rallies, and biased media coverage, was met with criticism from the ruling party ZANU PF.

Taruvinga says Zimbabwean elections have had a regional impact, with citizens migrating to neighbouring countries due to economic challenges hence the need for SADC to play a leading role in resolving the ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe. SADC’s previous actions, like brokering a power-sharing deal in the 2008 election, raised concerns about their impartiality in favour of ZANU PF. We present an excerpt from Taruvinga’s article first published by IOL:

