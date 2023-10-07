State Withdraws Fraud Charges Against Socialite Mai Titi

7 minutes ago

The State has withdrawn fraud charges against comedian Felistas Murata, also known as Mai Titi, after she repaid the complainant’s US$10,000.

The withdrawal of charges took place before Harare magistrate Ms Apolonia Marutya, The Herald reported.

According to the State’s case, in September 2022, Mai Titi allegedly misrepresented to Rachel Mhuka that she needed US$10,000 for a business venture and offered her a Mercedes Benz as collateral. However, the vehicle did not belong to Murata. Mhuka gave her the money, but Murata later claimed that the Mercedes Benz was not hers and instead provided an Audi Q5 as collateral.

