CCC "Fraudulent Candidate" For Hunyani Rejoins ZANU PF

5 minutes ago

CCC double candidate for Hunyani constituency in the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections, Terrence Kumbula, has reportedly defected to ZANU PF.

Kumbula contested the seat on a CCC ticket after he filed nomination papers in defiance of the party whose official candidate was Lovemore Chinoputsa.

After Kumbula caused confusion among voters and split the opposition vote, ZANU PF’s Tongai Mnangagwa was declared the winner.

