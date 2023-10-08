Chief Nyamandi Orders Village Heads To Starve CCC Supporters

You cannot give food to someone who does not support you. Inputs coming from the President are for his supporters.

Nyamandi is the largest and most populous chieftainship in Gutu District spanning three wards.

The traditional leader is also reported to have told a Mirror undercover journalist in a telephone call that he had the backing of ZANU PF Secretary for Security and Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Lovemore Matuke in his call for opposition voters to be blacklisted.

He also claimed that he was going around in the company of Central Intelligence Officers (CIO) and police detectives from the CID in Gutu instructing village heads not to give Presidential inputs to CCC supporters.

However, when contacted for comment by The Mirror, Matuke distanced himself from Nyamandi’s claims.

He said that he never talked to the chief about the distribution of inputs adding that as far as he is concerned Presidential inputs are for everyone. Said Matuke:

If the chief has his own inputs, he can give that out at his discretion but State aid is for everyone.

According to the Constitution of Zimbabwe, traditional leaders are not allowed to be members of any political party or to participate in partisan politics.

Section 281 of the Constitution states that traditional leaders must not: be members of any political party or organization; act in a partisan manner; further the interests of any political party or cause; or violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of any person.

