Chivayo Honours Promise To Sabhuku Vharazipi And Colleagues

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo on Thursday, 05 October gifted ZIYA Cultural Arts Trust trio cast, Sabhuku Vharazipi, Chairman and Mbuya Mai John, US$10 000 cash each.
This was after the comedians produced a video in which they praised him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for gifting artistes such as Chief Hwenje and DJ Masomere with luxurious vehicles.
Previously, Chivayo (DJ) David Masomere, a teacher at Ndarama High School in Masvingo, received a brand new Toyota GD6 and a house from Chivayo.
He also donated a Toyota GD6 and house to another ZANU PF praise singer Chief Hwenje for his song “Mai Welly”.
The previous week, Chivayo shared a post on his social media pages promising to give out cash to Sabhuku Vharazipi (whose real name is David Mubaiwa), Mai John (Kumbirai Chikonye), and Chairman (Wellington Chidara).
And, exactly a week after Chivayo made the announcement, Vharazipi and crew were each given US$10 000.
He also gave each of the artistes US$2000 for refuelling.
Speaking after receiving the money, Vharazipi joked that he also needed a car. He said:
Basa raitwa nemukuru tinoritenda, tazviona asi sabhuku vanofamba neshoka. We appreciate what Chivayo has done for us but the village head doesn’t have a car.
After the donations, the ZIYA Cultural Arts Trust trio joined Chivayo and Chief Hwenje for a group photo.
Chivayo’s source of wealth is not known but he has been reported to have close ties with top politicians in Zimbabwe including former President Robert Mugabe‘s family.
