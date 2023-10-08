Chivayo Honours Promise To Sabhuku Vharazipi And Colleagues

He also donated a Toyota GD6 and house to another ZANU PF praise singer Chief Hwenje for his song “Mai Welly”.

The previous week, Chivayo shared a post on his social media pages promising to give out cash to Sabhuku Vharazipi (whose real name is David Mubaiwa), Mai John (Kumbirai Chikonye), and Chairman (Wellington Chidara).

And, exactly a week after Chivayo made the announcement, Vharazipi and crew were each given US$10 000.

He also gave each of the artistes US$2000 for refuelling.

Speaking after receiving the money, Vharazipi joked that he also needed a car. He said:

Basa raitwa nemukuru tinoritenda, tazviona asi sabhuku vanofamba neshoka. We appreciate what Chivayo has done for us but the village head doesn’t have a car.

After the donations, the ZIYA Cultural Arts Trust trio joined Chivayo and Chief Hwenje for a group photo.

Chivayo’s source of wealth is not known but he has been reported to have close ties with top politicians in Zimbabwe including former President Robert Mugabe‘s family.

