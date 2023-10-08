Cholera Outbreak Under Control - Health Minister

Previously, the country was experiencing an average of 50 suspected cases of cholera per day. This has now fallen to an average of 20 cases per day.

Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Mail, Minister Mombeshora said the cholera outbreak is generally under control. He said:

Cholera cases are actually decreasing. We used to have much more than 23 cases on a daily basis.

To contain the cholera outbreak, which has spread to several districts across the country, the Government imposed restrictions to stop the spread of the disease including the banning of food at funerals.

The Government also established cholera treatment camps in various areas and increased surveillance and active case finding working with local leadership and village health workers.

More: Pindula News

