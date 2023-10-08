Civic Group Condemns Victimisation Of MDC Supporters In Nkayi North

NCP speaker Nhlanhla Moses Ncube was quoted by the Southern Eye as saying the attacks against MDC members suggest that the elections were not free and fair. Said Ncube:

This behaviour could be signalling that there was gross thuggery by ZANU PF in Nkayi North. If they committed no foul play, why are they attacking witnesses? As the NCP, we strongly condemn such reckless behaviour by ZANU PF which has the potential to harm the image of the country both locally and internationally. We call upon Nyoni to take action against her supporters and party members. We know that when children misbehave, it is their parents who are complicit.

Ndlovu said they have made a police report, but ZRP spokesperson in Matabeleland North Province Inspector Glory Banda said he had not yet received the report.

Meanwhile, in his application, Ndlovu through his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, said more than 1 500 voters in Nkayi North were assisted to vote describing the high number as “wholly unrealistic”.

Nyoni won the election with 5 492 votes, Ndlovu polled 4 065 votes, and CCC’s Mandla Ndlovu garnered 3 110 votes.

