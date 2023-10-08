Highlanders Coach Blames Players' "Poor Attitude" For Loss To Simba Bhora

Highlanders Coach Blames Players' "Poor Attitude" For Loss To Simba Bhora7 minutes ago
Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has blamed his players for the 3-0 to Simba Bhora in a match played at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.
Highlanders, who at one point had opened a 7-point lead at the top of the PSL table, now trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by 6 points.
Speaking to the media after the match, Brito blamed his players for a “poor attitude’’ saying they failed to follow his instructions. He said:
Sometimes it’s about the attitude of the players, and their mentality in the game.
You tell them what to do and they don’t do it and you end up losing.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
But we keep believing, Ngezi lost against FC Platinum and we also lost. It’s a tough competition.
Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who has snatched four points from Highlanders during the current PSL 2023 season, said:
I am very happy, and very excited after my boys put up one of their best performances of the season.
Obviously, because we beat a big team, Highlanders are a team with a huge history, so getting one over them makes us very happy.
We got four points from them this season and this is quite a remarkable achievement, especially in our quest to move away from the bottom.
Simba Bhora are now five points clear of relegation with eight rounds of fixtures before the conclusion of the season.
More: Pindula News