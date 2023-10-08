Marriage Is Overrated, Says Ammara Brown

Ammara is the daughter of the late Andy Brown and Soraya Khan who divorced when she was 11. She said, as quoted by H-Metro as saying:

Kugarira vana, marriages are more draining for the kids. I thank God my parents divorced, their marriage was not healthy. I saw too much, I saw things I should not have seen. I had convinced myself that I had dreamt about certain things, as a child I couldn't really process that some of these things were not happening.

She stated that the reason why women are unhappy in marriages is that men always insist on being “the head of the household”. She said:

I did learn that it is very important for people to be happy in their relationships so when I was offered marriage at some point I refused. I was like no because I knew I wouldn’t be happy. The reason was that men always preach about them being the head of the household.

The 35-year-old songwriter was born Ammara Nury Brown on September 6, 1988, to Andy Brown and Soraya Khan in Harare.

She is the second born of her father’s 10 children and the first between her mom and dad.

Ammara’s parents divorced in 1994, after which she moved with her mother to the USA at age 10 for four years. She studied at Alameda High School between 2002 and 2003.

On her return to Zimbabwe, she studied at Westridge High School where she completed her high schooling.

