Nyasha Kadenge Appointed ZIFA Chief Executive Officer | Report

The Sunday Mail reported that Kadenge emerged as a surprise choice for the post at the end of interviews conducted by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee.

The 38-year-old was reportedly initially not on the shortlist drafted by the Normalisation Committee last week.

Surprisingly, she was chosen for the role ahead of Sheasham’s Violet Njubane, Liberty Maidza, Owen Mugwagwa, Yvonne Manwa and Luckson Muradzikwa.

The Sunday Mail reported sources as saying Kadenge was a compromise candidate for the ZIFA CEO post among influential members of the Normalisation Committee. Said the source:

In the second round of interviews, candidates were asked to make presentations on how they intend to turn around ZIFA. It appears some of the influential members of the Normalisation Committee had their preferences for the CEO post. For instance, Sikumbuzo Ndebele favoured Luckson Muradzikwa, Cynthia Malaba wanted Nyasha Kadenge and there were some who wanted Violet Njubane. So, in the end, it was agreed that the candidate had to be a woman and a compromise was reached to appoint Nyasha as CEO. Violet will be the women’s football administrator.

Kadenge’s tenure as ZIFA CEO will end on 30 June 2024, when the mandate of the Normalisation Committee is also expected to end.

