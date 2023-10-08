PSL Matchday 26 Results; CAPS United End Winless Run

7 minutes ago

CAPS United ended their ten-match winless run on Sunday, 08 October after beating Hwange at the Colliery Stadium.

The Green Machine’s extended winless run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, which had stretched as far back as July, left them just above the relegation zone.

Rodwell Chinyengetere scored the solitary goal of the match to ensure that after 26 rounds of fixtures, Makepekepe are in 12th position with 30 points.

