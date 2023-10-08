Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL Matchday 26 Results; CAPS United End Winless Run

7 minutes ago
Sun, 08 Oct 2023 17:27:02 GMT
PSL Matchday 26 Results; CAPS United End Winless Run

CAPS United ended their ten-match winless run on Sunday, 08 October after beating Hwange at the Colliery Stadium.

The Green Machine’s extended winless run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, which had stretched as far back as July, left them just above the relegation zone.

Rodwell Chinyengetere scored the solitary goal of the match to ensure that after 26 rounds of fixtures, Makepekepe are in 12th position with 30 points.

Dynamos’ title hopes suffered a huge blow following a 1-0 loss at the hands of Herentals College.

DeMbare remain in 5th place on the log standings having accumulated 40 points from 25 matches.

In other matches played this Sunday, Yadah Stars beat Triangle United 3-1, while Green Fuel edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0. Bulawayo Chiefs lost 2-1 to Sheasham.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 Results:

Sunday, 08 October 2023

Dynamos 0-1 Herentals College

Hwange 0-1 CAPS United

Green Fuel 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

Sheasham 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Yadah 3-1 Triangle United

Saturday, 07 October 2023

FC Platinum 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Simba Bhora 3-0 Highlanders

Black Rhinos 4-3 ZPC Kariba

Chicken Inn 1-1 Manica Diamonds

More: Pindula News

