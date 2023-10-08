PSL Matchday 26 Saturday Results; Simba Bhora Too Strong For Highlanders

6 minutes ago

Highlanders failed to capitalise on log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars’ loss to champions FC Platinum to bring their title charge back on track after losing 3-0 to Simba Bhora at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

Simba Bhora put up one of their best performances of the season to hand Bosso their worst Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat of the 2023 season.

Highlanders remain six points behind Ngezi Platinum Stars (51 points) and a point behind FC Platinum who are second on the log standings (46 points).

