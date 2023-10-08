PSL Matchday 26 Saturday Results; Simba Bhora Too Strong For Highlanders

PSL Matchday 26 Saturday Results; Simba Bhora Too Strong For Highlanders6 minutes ago
Highlanders failed to capitalise on log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars’ loss to champions FC Platinum to bring their title charge back on track after losing 3-0 to Simba Bhora at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.
Simba Bhora put up one of their best performances of the season to hand Bosso their worst Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat of the 2023 season.
Highlanders remain six points behind Ngezi Platinum Stars (51 points) and a point behind FC Platinum who are second on the log standings (46 points).
In other PSL matches played on Saturday, 07 October, FC Platinum’s title charge gathered further momentum after beating Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 at Mandava Stadium to close the gap to the top to five points.
Black Rhinos edged ZPC Kariba in a 7-goal thriller at Bata Stadium in Gweru while Chicken Inn and Manica Diamonds shared the spoils at Luveve Stadium.
Results:
FC Platinum 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars
Simba Bhora 3-0 Highlanders
Black Rhinos 4-3 ZPC Kariba
Chicken Inn 1-1 Manica Diamonds
More: Pindula News