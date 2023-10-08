Public Notice On ZETDC Application For Electricity Tariff Increase | Full Txt

1. Reasons for seeking electricity tariff review:

a. To enable the utility to raise the revenue required for service provision in 2023.

b. To cover costs for Purchase of Electricity, Operations and Maintenance, Regulatory costs, Research and development costs and General Admin.

c. To take into consideration adjustment for under-recovery in the previous year.

d. To create capacity to be able to support economic growth in the Mining, Agriculture, Industrial and Tourism sectors.

2. Magnitude of the tariff adjustment being applied for:

The magnitude of the tariff adjustment being applied for in the interim is an increase of USc2/kWh on the existing tariff.

3. The projects to be funded include:

a. Rehabilitation and maintenance of the transmission and distribution network

b. Servicing of the loan for Hwange 7 & 8

c. Repowering of Hwange 1-6

d. Procurement of operational vehicles

e. Procurement of critical spares, tools and equipment.

f. Kariba Unit 4 runner replacement

4. The expected impact of tariff adjustment on the economy:

a. Improved power supply availability and reliability

b. Increased economic productivity

c. Increased capacity utilisation

d. Attraction of investment into the energy sector through IPPs

e. Improved response time to attend faults

f. Improved security of electricity infrastructure

g. Reduction in electrical accidents

h. Improved service delivery

i. Attainment of NDS1 and NDS2 targets and ultimately realisation of Vision 2030

5. Internal measures undertaken to improve efficiency, revenue collection and system losses:

a. Completion of prepaid metering programme.

b.Installation of smart meters and migration of medium and large power users to prepayment.

c. Completion of statistical metering to enable load balancing.

d. Automation of manual processes to improve efficiency.

e. Network reinforcement and rehabilitation.

f. A State-of-the-Art National Contact Centre to improve customer service delivery and reaction time to faults.

g. Decommissioning and repurposing of the Small Thermals.

h. Conclusion of the construction of transmission lines and substations for purposes of evacuating power (600 MW) from Hwange 7 & 8 projects.

i. Implemented cost containment measures and that will continue to be maintained in 2023.

Customers or customer groups wishing to make submissions on ZETDC’s tariff review proposal may do so in writing to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) Chief Executive Officer not later than 12 October 2023.

The submissions should be made to the following:

Email: admin@zera.co.zw

Landline: +263-242-780010/253461

Fax: +263-242-250696

14th Floor Century Towers;

45 Samora Machel Avenue;

HARARE.

