Rapist Leaves Trousers, Shoes At Crime Scene

It is alleged that the complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) was sleeping in her bedroom together with her two young brothers when the suspect Costa Muswazulu of Tito Village under Chief Malisa gained entry into the room armed with a knife.

Muswazulu allegedly forced the complainant to wake up and pointed a knife at her threatening to stab her if she made any noise. Said Insp Mahoko:

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Muswazulu then removed his clothes before also undressing the complainant and raped her once.

He said the complainant and her brothers screamed for help thereby waking up their elder brother who was sleeping in the kitchen.

The complainant’s brother tried to apprehend the suspect but was hit with a piece of wood resulting in Muswazulu escaping and fleeing into the darkness. Added Insp Mahoko:

Muswazulu escaped leaving behind his pair of trousers and shoes. The items have since been taken by the police as exhibits.

He appealed to members of the public who may have information that may assist in the arrest of the suspect to approach any nearest police station.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment