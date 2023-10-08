WATCH: Israeli Missile Hits Building In Gaza, Al Jazeera Reporter Screams And Ducks Live On TV

In the viral video, the reporter was going live on air from Gaza when the building behind her was bombed. She immediately screams and then ducks.

Soon after witnessing the bombing, the TV anchor requested the reporter to “take cover”. Said the TV anchor:

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Please take cover. If you are in a position to do so safely, you can explain to us what was happening. If you are not in a position to do it safely, please get to safety.

Replying to the TV anchor, the reporter said, “No it’s okay. This is a missile attack on a Palestine tower, right in the middle of Gaza City.”

Watch the video below:

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel early on Saturday, with militants infiltrating the border and capturing scores of hostages including Israeli soldiers and civilians.

In response to the attack by the military wing of Hamas, Al Qassam Bridages, Israel launched an operation called Operation Iron Swords.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for an emergency meeting and declared war against Hamas.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment