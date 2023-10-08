WATCH: Israeli Missile Hits Building In Gaza, Al Jazeera Reporter Screams And Ducks Live On TV

WATCH: Israeli Missile Hits Building In Gaza, Al Jazeera Reporter Screams And Ducks Live On TV8 minutes ago
A video has surfaced on social media that shows an Al Jazeera field reporter screaming and ducking on LIVE show after an Israeli missile hit the Palestine Tower in the heart of Gaza City behind her.
The bombing came after Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Saturday.
Hamas, a Palestinian nationalist organisation, announced the beginning of a new operation – Operation Al Aqsa Storm.
In the viral video, the reporter was going live on air from Gaza when the building behind her was bombed. She immediately screams and then ducks.
Soon after witnessing the bombing, the TV anchor requested the reporter to “take cover”. Said the TV anchor:
Please take cover. If you are in a position to do so safely, you can explain to us what was happening. If you are not in a position to do it safely, please get to safety.
Replying to the TV anchor, the reporter said, “No it’s okay. This is a missile attack on a Palestine tower, right in the middle of Gaza City.”
Watch the video below:
Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel early on Saturday, with militants infiltrating the border and capturing scores of hostages including Israeli soldiers and civilians.
In response to the attack by the military wing of Hamas, Al Qassam Bridages, Israel launched an operation called Operation Iron Swords.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for an emergency meeting and declared war against Hamas.
More: Pindula News