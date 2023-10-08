ZESA Applies For Electricity Tariff Increase

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, in compliance with section 53 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19) of 2002, has submitted to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), an application for review of electricity tariffs for 2023. Reasons for seeking electricity tariff review: to enable the utility to raise the revenue required for service provision in 2023, to cover costs for Purchase of Electricity, Operations and Maintenance, Regulatory costs, Research and development costs and General Admin to take into consideration adjustment for under-recovery in the previous year. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply To create capacity to be able to support economic growth in the Mining, Agriculture, Industrial and Tourism sectors. The magnitude of the tariff adjustment being applied for in the interim is an increase of USc2/kWh on the existing tariff.

ZETDC has one of the region’s lowest electricity tariffs in the Southern African region.

The Sunday Mail reported that in South Africa, the tariff is US11,2 cents/KWh, while Namibia charges US16 cents/KWh.

Mozambique’s tariff is US12,4 cents/kWh, with Madagascar setting the tariff at US15,3 cents/kWh. In Mauritius, it is US14 cents/kWh, while it is US12,6 cents/kWh in Malawi.

In Eswatini, it is US14 cents/kWh, while it is US11 cents/kWh in Botswana, US7,4 cents/kWh in Zambia, US10,54 cents/kWh in Tanzania and Seychelles charges US27 cents/kWh.

ZETDC is reportedly buying electricity at a tariff of US12 cents/kWh and, in turn, selling to the consumer at an average tariff of US10 cents/kWh.

