Zimbabwe To Open Passport Offices In South Africa - Registrar General

4 minutes ago

The Registrar-General Henry Machiri has said plans are underway to establish passport enrolment centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town before the end of this year.

This will enable Zimbabweans living in South Africa to apply for and collect passports and national identity cards in the neighbouring country.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Machiri said they are planning to establish e-passport enrolment centres in several countries. He said:

