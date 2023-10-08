ZRP Says Police Officers Who Fled Hooligans At Barbourfields Not cowards

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said anti-riot police officers and dog handlers who ran away from football hooligans at Barbourfields Stadium early last month was an act of “strategic withdrawal” as opposed to cowardice, reported ZimLive.

Scores of rowdy fans invaded the pitch in protest over a decision by match officials during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between arch-rivals Highlanders and Dynamos.

The police officers who were maintaining law and order at the match were outnumbered by the Highlanders fans who were throwing objects, forcing the cops to flee.

