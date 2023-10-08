ZRP Says Police Officers Who Fled Hooligans At Barbourfields Not cowards

ZRP Says Police Officers Who Fled Hooligans At Barbourfields Not cowards5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said anti-riot police officers and dog handlers who ran away from football hooligans at Barbourfields Stadium early last month was an act of “strategic withdrawal” as opposed to cowardice, reported ZimLive.
Scores of rowdy fans invaded the pitch in protest over a decision by match officials during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between arch-rivals Highlanders and Dynamos.
The police officers who were maintaining law and order at the match were outnumbered by the Highlanders fans who were throwing objects, forcing the cops to flee.
Speaking at a meeting called to brainstorm on causes and remedies to recurrent football violence ZRP spokesperson in Bulawayo Province Inspector Abednigo Ncube said:
Our police officers on the day in question acted very professionally as they were wrestling their canine dogs from injuring and possibly killing those fighting police.
To all members of the public, you must know that was the last time to attempt to attack the police officers.
The withdrawal by the police was a strategy to safeguard lives but the public must not mistake that as an act of fear as they will not afford the same treatment next time.
The workshop was attended by members of the ZRP, officials from the ZIFA Normalization Committee, football team representatives, Mzilikazi and Barbourfields residents’ representatives and top football fans from various teams.
