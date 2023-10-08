ZUPCO To Acquire 500 New Buses - Govt Official

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) will take delivery of 500 buses by next year, with 150 coaches set to be delivered by the end of this year, to add to its current fleet of 467.

This was said by Local Government and Public Works Ministry chief director for spatial planning and development Shingirayi Mushambi in an interview with The Sunday Mail.

He said the public transport vehicles will come in three sizes, that is, train coaches, conventional buses and minibusses.

