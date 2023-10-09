Armed Robbers Attacked Two Harare Companies And Stole Over US$3O,000

Armed Robbers Attacked Two Harare Companies And Stole Over US$3O,0005 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred in Harare’s Graniteside area where eight armed suspects attacked two companies, using pistols and explosives to break into their offices and safes and stole over US$30,000.
In a police report seen by Pindula News, the ZRP said the first company, a seed company, had US$25,000 and a laptop stolen from its cash safe. The suspects then targeted a nearby car panel beating company, where they used explosives to blow the cash safe and stole US$6,000 in cash. Reads the police report:
Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred along Dhela way, Graniteside on 08/10/23.Feedback
Eight suspects armed with pistols attacked two security guards who were on duty at a seed company before breaking into the company’s offices where they used explosives to break the cash safe.
The suspects stole US$ 25 000 cash and a laptop before breaking into an adjacent building belonging to a car panel beating company where they blew the cash safe using explosives. Subsequently, the suspects stole US$6 000.00 cash.
The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to report it at the nearest police station.
