Armed Robbers Attacked Two Harare Companies And Stole Over US$3O,000

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred in Harare’s Graniteside area where eight armed suspects attacked two companies, using pistols and explosives to break into their offices and safes and stole over US$30,000.

In a police report seen by Pindula News, the ZRP said the first company, a seed company, had US$25,000 and a laptop stolen from its cash safe. The suspects then targeted a nearby car panel beating company, where they used explosives to blow the cash safe and stole US$6,000 in cash. Reads the police report: