Chamisa Writes To Parliament Speaker To Ignore Tshabangu's Recall Of CCC MPS

3. No other person is authorized to correspond or communicate with Parliament concerning CCC Members in Parliament.

2. Any communication or notification regarding any CCC Member of Parliament shall come from his office.

1. Any correspondence regarding any CCC Member of Parliament listed is to be directed to his office.

In the latest letter seen by Pindula News, Chamisa emphasised that the position had not changed adding that Tshabangu was not a member of the CCC party. He said:

Dear Hon Speaker

RE: LETTER PURPORTING TO RECALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT ELECTED UNDER CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE

Fraternal greetings to you, Hon Speaker.

I have had sight of a letter dated 3rd October 2023 circulating on social media and reported by the news media addressed to the “Speaker of Parliament” from one Sengezo Tshabangu purporting to be the Interim Secretary General of the CCC and purporting to recall several members of our political party from the Parliament.

Pursuant to our letter dated “11 September 2023” in which I advised you on the communication protocols concerning CCC Members in Parliament, I am writing to confirm that

1. There have not been any changes to the communication protocols outlined in our letter dated “11 September 2023”. Changes, if any, will be communicated from this office.

2. Sengezo Tshabangu is not a member of CCC and as such cannot provide, avail, or adduce evidence of any such membership as his name does not appear on any of CCC street or village registers of any district, in any province, as administered by the CCC Bureau of Organizing.

3. In the CCC we have no such position as Secretary General or Interim Secretary General as alleged by Tshabangu.

4. As at the present date, none of the Members of Parliament who were elected under the Citizens Coalition for Change have been expelled from the party I lead or recalled from the National Assembly, or for that matter, from any other elected position in Senate or any Local Council.

Hon Speaker, the conduct of Mr Tshabangu is in fact a wanton violation of our laws and a clear act of criminality. As such, criminal charges have been filed against him. Therefore, please kindly disregard the letter in question or any other correspondence from any other person purporting to represent the Citizens Coalition for Change.

I trust you find this in order.

Your Sincerely Adv Nelson Chamisa Leader and Presidential Candidate Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)