Chin'ono Says "Job Sikhala Is Seriously Ill"

Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, a ZANU PF member and former PetroTrade Board Chairperson, expressed concern about Sikhala being denied bail. He said:

Bail is a right He has been denied this right The Constitutional Court exists to protect rights What's more: a person can apply directly to the Constitutional Court on a matter involving his liberty without first making an application for direct access So, why hasn't such an application been made. It's not like @CCCZimbabwe_ has a shortage or or can't afford lawyers, is it?

Former Cabinet Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, expressed his concern over the treatment of Job Sikhala. He called it shameful and a moral failure on the part of Zimbabwe’s institutions and those involved in the administration of criminal justice. Moyo said:

The post by Hopewell Chin’ono is disquieting. What is happening to Job Sikhala is indescribably shameful and blights Zimbabwe itself, and exposes moral failure across the political divide; especially on the part of the country’s institutions and practitioners in the administration of criminal justice. Where is the collective duty of care? Over the years, we have endured more than enough awful history with such experiences, like Sikhala’s case, which should make all of us better than this, at all times.

Professor Jonathan Moyo echoed Chinyoka’s question about why Sikhala’s case hasn’t been brought to the Constitutional Court. He agreed that bail is a crucial constitutional right and criticized the lack of action to protect Sikhala’s right to bail. Moyo regarded this as a significant failure, particularly on the part of Sikhala’s colleagues in CCC.

Chinyoka, in agreement with Moyo, expressed frustration over Job Sikhala’s situation. He emphasized that Sikhala has not been charged with a crime deserving a longer sentence than the time he has already spent in prison. Chinyoka criticized the NPA and the bail courts for their handling of the case, suggesting they may have acted to please politicians rather than fulfilling their duty. He found it puzzling that Sikhala’s friends haven’t utilized legal avenues to secure his release. Chinyoka questioned whether blame is warranted in this situation.

Sikhala was arrested in 2022 for allegedly inciting public violence that erupted during the funeral wake of CCC’s slain activist, Moreblessing Ali. He has been in prison without a trial since then. He has been denied bail on numerous occasions.

