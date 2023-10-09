Finance Deputy Minister David Mnangagwa Says Banks No Longer Offering Funding Beyond 2025

You may recall that, for this to come up, it was through a similar engagement like this one whereby the industry asked that we consider the use of the US$,” he said, in response to convention participants voicing their concerns over the expiry of the multi-currency regime. It’s not only the pensions industry, the banking industry too has raised this saying they are not able to lend beyond 2025 and all papers they are handling are short-term. What I can assure you is that the (Finance) minister (Mthuli Ncube) is seized with this issue, so the industry does not need to panic about this. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

According to data from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), loans in Zimbabwe increased significantly from ZWL$1.29 trillion in December 2022 to ZWL$10.19 trillion by the end of June. The rise was mainly due to an increase in foreign currency loans, which accounted for 94% of the sector’s loan portfolio. These loans were distributed across various sectors, with agriculture receiving 17.48%, distribution 14.19%, manufacturing 12.24%, mining 11.78%, and others.

AFC Commercial Bank’s Business Strategy head, Joseph Mverecha, emphasised the importance of macroeconomic stability for sustainable growth and industrialisation. He also advocated for extending the multi-currency regime until 2030 to create economic certainty and stability. Mverechena added:

Government should also build foreign currency reserves, for example, accumulate gold and FX (forex). We need to strengthen confidence building to restore public faith and trust in macroeconomic policy.

Mverecha stressed the importance of authorities implementing policies consistently and providing credible macroeconomic forecasts. The government has faced criticism for policy inconsistencies, leading to a loss of confidence and reduced investment. Mverecha emphasized the need to establish a stable exchange rate to inspire confidence, highlighting the declining value of the Zimbabwe dollar. He also suggested reducing interest rates, lowering statutory reserves, and implementing a pooled facility for smaller banks to encourage borrowing and lending.

