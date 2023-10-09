Former Director At Harare City Council Receives US$329,000 Compensation For Suspension

Former Director At Harare City Council Receives US$329,000 Compensation For Suspension5 minutes ago
Harare City Council‘s acting human capital director, Matthew Marara, has received a compensation of US$329,000 for the period he was on suspension over corruption charges. Marara, who was the city’s housing director, was suspended in 2020 alongside other HCC officials.
Harare City Council (HCC) deputy mayor Kudzai Kadzombe confirmed the development but couldn’t confirm the exact amount paid. She told NewsDay:
Unlike other managers, he was on suspension for almost three years without his dues. When he returned to work his dues were calculated, but, I am not aware of the amount (he was paid). But we don’t pay in foreign currency at Harare City Council. Our employees only get a US$50 component. So, getting US$ 329,000, I am not aware of that figure.Feedback
Sources claim that there was no council resolution for the compensation, as the local authority is struggling to pay its workers. Said an anonymous source:
Marara was awarded about US$329 000 for the almost three years he was on suspension, but the issue is that he had resigned through an email so he was not supposed to get that money.
Matthew Marara, the former housing director of Harare City Council, was suspended in 2020 due to corruption allegations related to residential stands. He was suspended along with other HCC officials, including Edgar Dzehonye and Tonderai Mukora from the Survey Section.
