Former Director At Harare City Council Receives US$329,000 Compensation For Suspension

Harare City Council‘s acting human capital director, Matthew Marara, has received a compensation of US$329,000 for the period he was on suspension over corruption charges. Marara, who was the city’s housing director, was suspended in 2020 alongside other HCC officials.

Harare City Council (HCC) deputy mayor Kudzai Kadzombe confirmed the development but couldn’t confirm the exact amount paid. She told NewsDay: