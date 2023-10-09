Khama Billiat Expected To Join New Club

6 minutes ago

Former Zimbabwe Warriors striker, Khama Billiat, is reportedly set to join a new club months after leaving South African giants Kaizer Chiefs. Billiat left Kaizer Chiefs when his contract ended and his future has been uncertain.

While he has been linked to clubs in Europe, North Africa, and East Africa, recent reports suggest that Cape Town City FC is keen on signing the 33-year-old. According to Soccer Laduma, the club’s manager, John Comitis, has expressed his desire to reunite with Billiat, as they have a history dating back to 2010 when Billiat joined Ajax Cape Town.

Billiat’s outstanding skills have made a significant impact on clubs like Ajax, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs. He is expected to join Cape Town City’s training camp and will undergo a trial period to assess his performance.

