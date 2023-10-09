Khama Billiat Expected To Join New Club

Khama Billiat Expected To Join New Club6 minutes ago
Former Zimbabwe Warriors striker, Khama Billiat, is reportedly set to join a new club months after leaving South African giants Kaizer Chiefs. Billiat left Kaizer Chiefs when his contract ended and his future has been uncertain.
While he has been linked to clubs in Europe, North Africa, and East Africa, recent reports suggest that Cape Town City FC is keen on signing the 33-year-old. According to Soccer Laduma, the club’s manager, John Comitis, has expressed his desire to reunite with Billiat, as they have a history dating back to 2010 when Billiat joined Ajax Cape Town.
Billiat’s outstanding skills have made a significant impact on clubs like Ajax, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs. He is expected to join Cape Town City’s training camp and will undergo a trial period to assess his performance.
Billiat has had limited playing time in 2023, with just two minutes of PSL football. His last appearance for Kaizer Chiefs lasted only two minutes and was forced out due to injury.
At Sundowns, he reached the pinnacle of his potential, earning the prestigious title of PSL Footballer of the Season in 2016.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.