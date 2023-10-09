Return Campaign Vehicles: ZANU PF Losing Candidates Accuse Leadership Of Disrespecting Them

4 minutes ago

ZANU PF candidates who lost in the 23 August 2023 harmonised elections have accused the party’s Harare provincial leadership of disrespecting them. These accusations came after the party threatened to involve the police in retrieving campaign vehicles from losing candidates who did not comply with a circular instructing them to surrender the cars.

The candidates maintain that they were not defying the party’s directive to return the cars they used during the campaigns but wanted to discuss the matter with higher-ranking officials before deciding. Some candidates felt disrespected by how the directive was communicated through social media and believed personal engagement should have been pursued.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, some candidates who lost in the recent elections claimed the party was ungrateful and quick to punish them. They believed they had worked hard to reduce the margin of defeat against the Citizens’ Coalition for Change in urban areas.

