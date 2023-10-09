Wits University Disowns Dr Matthew Lani And Demands Retraction Of Claims He Graduated From The Institution

Wits University Disowns Dr Matthew Lani And Demands Retraction Of Claims He Graduated From The Institution5 minutes ago
Dr. Matthew Lani, a popular TikTok personality claiming to be a doctor, is facing scrutiny after Wits University disassociated itself from him. Lani, who has a significant following on TikTok, claims to be a doctor and has allegedly been seen in scrubs at a public hospital.
Wits University has called on Lani to retract any claims linking him to the university. Doctors who studied during the same time as Lani have stated that they do not know him. Despite his claims, the university says it cannot find any record of him graduating from their medical program. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the university:
Wits University is obliged to set the public record straight following claims made by “Dr Matthew Lani” on various social media platforms. Based on the names presented to the institution, and the facts on hand, the University cannot find any person who graduated by the name of Matthew Bongani Zingelwa or Sanele Zingelwa in recent years. We are requesting “Dr Matthew Lani” to retract any such claim with immediate effect.Feedback
The Stellenbosch Municipality and Gauteng Health Department have also denied his employment claims. Social media users have accused Lani of providing medical advice and selling medical products on his platform.
Lani has addressed the allegations on TikTok, stating that he has been repeatedly attacked and that his employer is aware of his social media name differences. Said the TikToker:
People will be negative for the sake of being negative. Despite there being videos where I am addressing this matter, people are ignoring it because right now they are having fun with the negativity.
My employer is aware that my name on social media is different to my legal name, and I am in compliance with the social media guidelines of the HPCSA.
I am not going to be compliant to black twitter… To people asking me how I am, I am perfectly fine.
Five days ago, Lani was a guest on a South African Radio2000 acclaimed lifestyle and music show BetterTogether where he unpacked the health implications and dangers of using snuff. The show is led by the experienced and award-winning broadcaster Ntombikayise Meso.
Practising medicine without registration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) is illegal.
