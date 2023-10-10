CCC Cancels Press Conference On Recalled MPs

CCC Cancels Press Conference On Recalled MPs5 minutes ago
CCC has cancelled a press conference which was scheduled to be addressed by the party’s parliamentary caucus this Tuesday at 11:30 AM in Harare.
The hasty decision to call for the conference follows the recent recall of 15 CCC Members of Parliament by the party’s self-proclaimed “‘Interim Secretary General”, Sengezo Tshabangu.
However, in a statement shortly before the press conference was about to commence, CCC announced the postponement “due to some circumstances”. It said:
Dear members of the Media. We apologize for the sudden postponement of the press conference scheduled for today at 11:30 a.m. Due to some circumstances, we are unable to proceed as planned.
We understand the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and assure you that we are working to reschedule promptly.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
We appreciate your understanding and will provide you with the updated details as soon as possible.
CCC has disputed Tshabangu’s claim that he is the “Interim Secretary General” as the party does not have recognised party’s official structures.
However, National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda acknowledged Tshabangu’s notification and subsequently declared the seats of the recalled CCC MPs vacant.
CCC is facing an existential crisis in that if the party challenges the recalls in court, and the courts rule in favour of Tshabangu, he will have unbridled power to recall any elected official and may even expel party leader Nelson Chamisa from the party he formed last year.
More: Pindula News