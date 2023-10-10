CCC Cancels Press Conference On Recalled MPs

5 minutes ago

CCC has cancelled a press conference which was scheduled to be addressed by the party’s parliamentary caucus this Tuesday at 11:30 AM in Harare.

The hasty decision to call for the conference follows the recent recall of 15 CCC Members of Parliament by the party’s self-proclaimed “‘Interim Secretary General”, Sengezo Tshabangu.

However, in a statement shortly before the press conference was about to commence, CCC announced the postponement “due to some circumstances”. It said:

